Dissenting countries ask at WTO, if spare capacity exists to produce vaccines

Responding to some of the criticism, India said that once the Waiver is in place, the existing manufacturing capacity worldwide can be put to immediate use for production of covid products. “Our past experience suggests that if supported with adequate regulatory framework, vaccines are relatively quick and inexpensive to make. The other option is to scale up the existing capacity through brown-field investments which can be done in a few months. Yet another option is to invest in creating new capacity through green-field investments, a matter of a few quarters," it added.