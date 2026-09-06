Distinct identity: Like Dr and Prof, Tr for teachers; CM DK Shivakumar makes big announcement for Karnataka teachers

On the occasion of Teachers' Day, Karnataka Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced that teachers in the state can use the prefix 'Tr' before their names as a mark of respect for their contribution to society.

The prefix is akin to professional titles such as 'Dr' for doctors, 'Er' for engineers and 'Prof' for professors.

“A teacher builds every person who goes on to build the nation,” Shivakumar said in a post on X. “India's more than one crore teachers, including nearly 4.5 lakh teachers in Karnataka, are shaping the minds, character and future of our children every single day.”

He said that every doctor who heals, engineer who builds, farmer who feeds us, officer who serves, entrepreneur who creates and leader who guides us has a teacher behind them — “someone who first recognised their potential and showed them what was possible.”

"On this Teachers' Day, the Government of Karnataka has decided to honour this invaluable contribution with a distinct mark of respect. From today, teachers of Karnataka can proudly use the prefix 'Tr' before their names," he said.

Calling the two-letter prefix a symbol of a lifetime of service, Shivakumar said 'Tr' was more than a title – “It is society’s recognition of those who have dedicated their lives to shaping the lives of others.”

"A society that honours its teachers honours its own future," he said, thanking teachers for guiding, correcting and encouraging students to believe in themselves.

He said the 'Tr' prefix was a recognition teachers had truly earned.

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‘Serving through education is serving the Almighty’ After launching the "Praja Seva Abhiyan" in Kudligi in Vijayanagara district, Shivakumar said the state government has decided to allow school teachers to use the prefix "Tr." before their names as a mark of respect for the profession, following a discussion in the cabinet meeting.

"Today, we are celebrating Teachers' Day to mark the birth anniversary of Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan. Professionals in other fields receive recognition based on their profession. Similarly, the government has decided to accord professional recognition to teachers," he said, addressing the gathering.

"Society recognises two sets of people as God-like--parents who give birth to us and teachers who guide us through life. Serving through education is serving the Almighty. Therefore, we have decided to give teachers this title," he said, as he called himself an "education enthusiast".

Noting that teaching is a profession that shapes and guides society without any selfish motive, Shivakumar said, soldiers, workers, teachers and farmers are the pillars of the nation.

"We must respect them. It is the responsibility of our government," he said.