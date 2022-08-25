Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Distinguished Scientist Samir V Kamat takes charge as new DRDO chairman

Distinguished Scientist Samir V Kamat takes charge as new DRDO chairman

1 min read . 03:16 PM ISTLivemint

  • Kamat succeeds Dr. G Satheesh Reddy who will take charge as Scientific Advisor to Raksha Mantri.

Distinguished Scientist Dr. Samir V Kamat has been appointed as the new chairman of India's Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO). Kamat succeeds Dr. G Satheesh Reddy who will take charge as Scientific Advisor to Raksha Mantri.

