Distressed by dismissal following sick leave, woman ends life over workplace torture, denial of weekly offs

A Mysuru distressed over workplace torture died by suicide after her employer abruptly dismissed her over few days sick leave. The case relates to a 45-year-old woman named Nageshwari who faced mental harassment for a prolonged period that pushed her to take the drastic step.

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Dismissed over few days of sick leave The victim of workplace harassment left behind a note describing in detail how her newly appointed supervisor named Dolly purportedly pushed her beyond limits. Employed as a sales executive at a private supermarket, Nageshwari alleged that she was abruptly dismissed from her job over few days of sick leave.

A resident of Hinkal in Mysuru, Nageshwari had been working at the store for several years. Her supervisor denied her weekly offs and did not grant her leaves for the past four months, as revealed by the suicide note recovered from the scene, Star of Mysore reported.

Moreover, she was forced to take the blame for errors and mistakes she did not make. This indicates that Nageshwari was caught in a painful situation, she not only worked under high-pressure and toxic environment but also dealt with unfair practices. In the suicide note, she mentioned that she was forced to take the extreme step as she was deeply distressed by the way she was treated at work.

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According to Nageshwari's husband Ashok, he was outside when his wife allegedly consumed a poisonous substance used to kill pests and insects. On the fateful day, Ashok tried to contact his wife through call multiple times but met with disappointment and no response. He grew concerned after his attempts to talk to his wife on Friday afternoon failed and subsequently rushed home to check on her. Nageshwari's lifeless body was found lying on the floor of their house on 7 August, he said.

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Ashok took Nageshwari to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her brought dead. Investigations are underway into the circumstances surrounding her death and allegations mentioned in the suicide note, as per India Today report.

Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway accident: Two killed in KSRTC bus mishap In another unrelated incident reported on 8 August, two men were killed and several others injured after a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus met a major accident, PTI reported. The incident happened on the Bengaluru-Mysuru Expressway on Saturday morning.

According to police, the accident occurred in the Bidadi area on the expressway. A total of 14 passengers suffered injuries in the incident and were rushed to a hospital. As per law enforcement official, all the injured are stated to be in stable condition. Meanwhile, the driver and conductor of the bus succumbed to their injuries.

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A senior police officer revealed findings from preliminary investigation, suggesting that the bus driver may have dozed off while driving due to which the vehicle veered towards the left side of the road and crashed. A case has been registered and further investigation is underway.

India, Stay updated with the latest Trending World and US news. More India News Home Distressed by dismissal following sick leave, woman ends life over workplace torture, denial of weekly offs