One crore LED bulbs have been distributed in the rural areas of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana as a pilot project implemented by the Convergence Energy Services Ltd, Power and new and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh said.

In a written reply to Lok Sabha, the Minister said, the distribution of LED bulbs under the pilot project of the Gram Ujala has been completed.

“Gram Ujala Scheme has been implemented by Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL). Under Gram UJALA Scheme, 1 crore LED bulbs have been distributed in rural areas of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana as a Pilot Project. The distribution under the pilot of Gram Ujala has been completed and currently, no further distribution activity is underway," the minister said.

According to Ministry of Power, various awareness activities are being done by CESL/ authorised agencies for the usage of LED bulbs amongst beneficiaries such as - local/national media outreach, information dissemination through radio/TV and other modes of media like banners, posters, leaflets etc.

Gram Ujala was launched by the Union minister of power and new and renewable energy RK Singh in March 2021, in an attempt to raise awareness against climate change and to save electricity.

Under the initiative, LED bulbs was distributed at a highly subsidised rate at ₹10 across 2,579 villages in five states of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka.