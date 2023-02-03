Distribution of LED bulbs under the pilot project of Gram Ujala completed: Govt
- According to Ministry of Power, various awareness activities are being done by CESL/ authorised agencies for the usage of LED bulbs amongst beneficiaries
One crore LED bulbs have been distributed in the rural areas of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana as a pilot project implemented by the Convergence Energy Services Ltd, Power and new and renewable energy minister Raj Kumar Singh said.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×