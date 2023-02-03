Distribution of LED bulbs under the pilot project of Gram Ujala completed: Govt

“Gram Ujala Scheme has been implemented by Convergence Energy Services Limited (CESL). Under Gram UJALA Scheme, 1 crore LED bulbs have been distributed in rural areas of Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana as a Pilot Project. The distribution under the pilot of Gram Ujala has been completed and currently, no further distribution activity is underway," the minister said.

