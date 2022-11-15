'District judges aren't subordinates, need to change mindset': CJI Chandrachud

“I was told that women district judges have no washrooms and they leave home at 8 am and can use one only when they return home at 6 pm. For some the washrooms are away from the courtroom so when the judge has to go to the washroom, she has to pass by the undertrials who are sitting, which is very embarassing for a judge. We have to change the face of the district judiciary first and foremost," he said.

