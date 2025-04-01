Districts affected by left-wing extremism reduced from 12 to 6, claims Amit Shah; aims for ‘Naxal-Mukt Bharat’ by 2026

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has claimed that the number of districts impacted by Left-Wing Extremism has drastically gone down to six from 12 earlier. The Home Minister also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the measures to tackle Naxalism.

“Taking a giant stride towards building a Naxal-free Bharat, today our nation achieved a new milestone by significantly reducing the number of districts most affected by left-wing extremism to just six from 12. The Modi government is building a Sashakt, Surakshit and Samriddh Bharat with a ruthless approach to Naxalism and relentless efforts for all-pervasive development,” Amit Shah wrote on X.

Goal of a ‘Naxal Mukt Bharat’ The Home Minister also reiterated the goal of PM Modi-led NDA government to eliminate Naxalism by next year.

“Bharat is determined to uproot Naxalism for good by 31st March 2026,” Amit Shah added.

Two encounters in Chhattisgarh On March 19, a jawan of the Bijapur District Reserve Guard (DRG) was killed, and the bodies of 30 Maoists were recovered in two separate encounters in Chhattisgarh. Amit Shah called the encounters “another big success in the direction of Naxal Mukt Bharat Abhiyan” in a separate post on X.

“The Modi government is moving forward with a ruthless approach against Naxalites and is adopting a zero-tolerance policy against those Naxalites who are not surrendering despite all the facilities ranging from surrender to inclusion. The country is going to be Naxal-free before 31 March next year,” Amit Shah wrote on X.