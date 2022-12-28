Districts with rural, semi-rural areas are high priority of Modi govt: Jitendra Singh

NEW DELHI :Districts with rural and semi-rural areas are high on the priority of this government, said Union Minister Jitendra Singh on Wednesday.
Speaking at DISHA meeting of Amroha District in Uttar Pradesh, the minister said that the District Collector and other senior officials should always keep Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call for maximizing the reach and utilization of government schemes in rural India so that no one is left out in mind.
Singh added that the Modi government has said that there will be no shortage of funds for any of the central rural schemes.
He said that over the last 8 years, PM’s welfare schemes reached the neediest without any vote bank consideration. “The country has made this resolve to cover 100 per cent of the beneficiaries. When there is 100 per cent coverage of schemes, the appeasement politics come to an end. There remains no space for it."
The minister added that there is need for time-bound completion of development programmes. “We need to adopt newer technologies and innovations for faster completion of projects without compromising with any quality."
During the meeting, Bal Krishna Tripathi, DM, Amroha gave a detailed presentation on various CSS schemes being implemented in different sectors, wherein financial as well as physical progress of mega projects like PMGSY, Jal Jeevan Mission, Power, MGNREGA, PMAY-Rural & Urban, SBM-Grameen, Amrit Sarovar, Status of back to Village scheme, Agriculture, Horticulture, Animal and Sheep Husbandry, beneficiary-oriented schemes, Ayushman Bharat Abhiyan-SEHAT, RBSK, PMBJAK, other social security scheme (Pension/scholarship), employment generation schemes etc.
Singh said that when Modi took over in May, 2014, almost half of the country’s population was deprived of facilities like toilets, housing, vaccination, electricity connection and bank accounts. “With Sabka Prayas, the Centre has been able to bring many schemes closer to 100% saturation during the last 8 years. There is a new resolve to make India a frontline state in the world in the next 25 years of Amrit Kaalam."
He appreciated the efforts of the District Magistrate for taking up in a big way Solar Power Connections for Rural Electrification. The minister also directed the concerned officers to remain in touch with the public representatives whenever they visit their area and make people aware about the benefits of these schemes.
