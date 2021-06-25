Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Divergence among businesses on estimated recovery timelines, say analysts

Divergence among businesses on estimated recovery timelines, say analysts

Premium
Mobility indicators and daily railway passenger revenues have all shown strong revival in June.
1 min read . 12:42 PM IST Livemint

  • The adverse impact on the economy in Q1 FY22 was significantly lower as compared to the last year, which is also reflected in a milder surge in unemployment rates to 11-15% as against 25% in Q1 FY21

MUMBAI: There seems to be a divergence among businesses on expected timelines for eventual normalisation, as southern India and select states in the east could see a lag in recovery over the next few weeks, analysts said.

MUMBAI: There seems to be a divergence among businesses on expected timelines for eventual normalisation, as southern India and select states in the east could see a lag in recovery over the next few weeks, analysts said.

“Overall, activity levels in April to June have been less subdued year-on-year as can be seen from much lower declines in mobility data - retail/grocery sales declined by 72%/23% in Q1 FY21 vs. 50%/8% in Q1FY22 (year-to-date) now, almost 30% better," JM Financial said in a report on Friday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All

“Overall, activity levels in April to June have been less subdued year-on-year as can be seen from much lower declines in mobility data - retail/grocery sales declined by 72%/23% in Q1 FY21 vs. 50%/8% in Q1FY22 (year-to-date) now, almost 30% better," JM Financial said in a report on Friday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

The start of the monsoon has been strong, Kharif sowing is progressing well, and consequent farm income support is likely to sustain agricultural investments, it said.

Despite partial impact on non-farm income and higher medical expenses in Q1FY22, government support in the form of free food and minimum support price-based procurement and sharp deceleration in covid-19 cases are likely to boost demand momentum after April-June, with a gradual pick-up in discretionary spending, it added.

“The adverse impact on the economy in Q1 FY22 was significantly lower as compared to the last year, which is also reflected in a milder surge in unemployment rates to 11-15% as against 25% in Q1 FY21. A reasonable continuity in construction activities (70-80% levels) has a played a key role in maintaining economic buoyancy, while overall normalization of the economy would need the resumption of schools, colleges and workplaces," the report said.

That said, the pace of vaccination, it said, remains a key monitorable and with 18% population coverage currently--13% in east India--, it needs to be accelerated.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!