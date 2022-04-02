Diversion of power only on request of states, DERC has no jurisdiction: Centre

"The balance power from Dadri stage-II to an extent of 728 MW was available for reallocation and, accordingly, on 28 March, 2022, the same has been given to Haryana based on their request. No request for withdrawal of the surrendered share had been received from Government of Delhi to the Government of India till 28.03.2022. It was only after reallocation of this power on 28 March, that the Government of NCT of Delhi woke up on 30 March and wrote to MoP to restore the Delhi share from Dadri stage II. Government of NCT of Delhi has quoted a letter from DERC dated 6th January, 2022 which was written to NTPC and a letter of DERC dated 14th October, 2021," the Centre said