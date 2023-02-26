Diversity does it

Under India’s G20 presidency, former US treasury secretary Larry Summers and Indian bureaucrat N.K. Singh have been tapped to head an expert panel asked to recommend how multilateral development banks could be reformed. The most prominent of these lenders is the World Bank, which is slated for a change in leadership. Appointed by the US, India-born Ajay Banga will take charge as its president from David Malpass, whose tenure was left untenable by his apparent lack of conviction in the reality of climate change. As the Bank must focus on poverty reduction in the context of carbon neutrality, green funding calls for climate sensitivity. While its basic approach is no longer in a Washington Consensus straitjacket of free-market ideology, valid questions have been raised over whether its advice and fund deployments are meeting goals. Ecological sustainability, some fear, might overshadow other aims now because of the circumstances of Malpass’s departure. To the extent trade-offs arise, we should expect judicious calls to be taken. As for lifting people out of acute deprivation, a top priority, wider diversity in the tools considered up to the task would help.

