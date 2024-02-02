Divestment targets are a thing of the past, says top official
Summary
- Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary in the department of investment and public asset management, said that the government will look at disinvestment and dividend holistically
New Delhi: The government will no longer include disinvestment and asset sales targets in the Union budget in future, Tuhin Kanta Pandey, secretary in the department of investment and public asset management (Dipam), said in an interaction on Friday. Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman’s interim budget, presented on Thursday, was the first such instance.