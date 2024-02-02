Divestment targets are a thing of the past, says top official

The government will take a “pragmatic and calibrated approach" towards disinvesting public sector enterprise (PSE) stocks by taking them to the markets at the right time to ensure that they get good value, while keeping the interest of minority shareholders in focus, the seniormost official in the disinvestment department said. The government will continue with its ongoing strategy of privatization and strategic disinvestment within the changed paradigm of focusing on wealth creation and creating value for shareholders. “Our policy of privatization is also for growth and efficiency. Again, we should not look at it from the prism of fiscal deficit," Pandey said.