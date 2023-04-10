Divided by states, THIS train station is united by Indian Railways1 min read . Updated: 10 Apr 2023, 09:33 AM IST
When the railway station was built, Maharashtra and Gujarat were not divided, but on May 1, 1961, when Mumbai province was divided, it was divided into two states Maharashtra and Gujarat.
Navapur railway station in Maharashtra's Nandurbar is a unique railway station with one part of it in the Tapi district of Gujarat and the other part in the Nandurbar district of Maharashtra, according to the news agency ANI.
