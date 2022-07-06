Dividend-paying LIC stock extends rally for fourth straight session2 min read . Updated: 06 Jul 2022, 12:00 PM IST
- Dividend-paying stock: LIC share price has surged nearly 6 per cent in last four sessions
Dividend-paying stock: Shares of Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) extended the rally for the fourth straight session today. LIC share price has been surging since Friday and in the last four sessions, the dividend paying stock has shot up from around ₹674 to ₹713 apiece levels, logging around 6 per cent rise in this rally. The stock on Wednesday opened higher and rose further to hit intraday high of ₹713.60 apiece levels, recording near 1 per cent surge in early morning deals.