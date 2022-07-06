Dividend-paying LIC stock extends rally for fourth straight session

After weak listing in May 2022, the dividend paying stock has remained under the sell-off heat and the insurance stock is still near 25 per cent below its upper price band of ₹949 per share. It recently made its 52-week low of ₹650 per share on the NSE. However, after this 52-week low, the stock has taken support here and has been trying to come out of the consolidation phase.

