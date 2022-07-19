Vedanta has fixed July 27, 2022 as the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Vedanta Ltd's board of directors will meet on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, and will consider and approve the second interim dividend on its equity shares, if any, for the financial year 2022-23, the company had informed in an exchange filing last week.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Vedanta Ltd's board of directors will meet on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, and will consider and approve the second interim dividend on its equity shares, if any, for the financial year 2022-23, the company had informed in an exchange filing last week.
The company further added the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is being fixed on next week, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. A dividend means the distribution of surplus from the profits by a listed company to its shareholders.
The company further added the record date for the purpose of determining the entitlement of the equity shareholders for the said dividend, if declared, is being fixed on next week, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. A dividend means the distribution of surplus from the profits by a listed company to its shareholders.
Vedanta has been returning cash to shareholders through interim dividends every quarter, final dividends at the year-end and an occasional special dividend.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Vedanta has been returning cash to shareholders through interim dividends every quarter, final dividends at the year-end and an occasional special dividend.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Vedanta's board had announced the first interim dividend of ₹31.5 per equity share i.e. 3,150% of the face value of Re 1 per share for the financial year 2022-23, which was paid in May 2022.
Vedanta's board had announced the first interim dividend of ₹31.5 per equity share i.e. 3,150% of the face value of Re 1 per share for the financial year 2022-23, which was paid in May 2022.
Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world's leading mining and metals company with interests in zinc-lead-silver, Iron ore, Steel, Copper, Aluminium, Power, Oil and Gas across India, South Africa and Namibia.
Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta Limited, a subsidiary of Vedanta Resources Limited, is one of the world's leading mining and metals company with interests in zinc-lead-silver, Iron ore, Steel, Copper, Aluminium, Power, Oil and Gas across India, South Africa and Namibia.
The mining giant Vedanta Ltd reported a 3% increase in its aluminium production to 5,65,000 tonnes in the April-June quarter of the ongoing fiscal. The company had produced 5,49,000 tonnes of aluminium in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The company's total production of saleable steel declined by 7% to 2,69,000 tonnes over 2,89,000 tonnes in the year-ago period.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The mining giant Vedanta Ltd reported a 3% increase in its aluminium production to 5,65,000 tonnes in the April-June quarter of the ongoing fiscal. The company had produced 5,49,000 tonnes of aluminium in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal. The company's total production of saleable steel declined by 7% to 2,69,000 tonnes over 2,89,000 tonnes in the year-ago period.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
For Q4FY22, Vedanta Ltd reported about 5%% decline in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹7,261 crore in the March 2022 quarter on account of higher expenses as compared to ₹7,629 crore in the same quarter of 2020-21. The company’s revenue from operations in the period under review also rose to ₹39,342 crore from ₹27,874 crore a year ago.
For Q4FY22, Vedanta Ltd reported about 5%% decline in its consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹7,261 crore in the March 2022 quarter on account of higher expenses as compared to ₹7,629 crore in the same quarter of 2020-21. The company’s revenue from operations in the period under review also rose to ₹39,342 crore from ₹27,874 crore a year ago.
Shares of Vedanta have are down more than 11% in a year's period, whereas the metal stock has fallen about 33% in 2022 (YTD) so far as compared to 8% fall in benchmark Sensex.
Shares of Vedanta have are down more than 11% in a year's period, whereas the metal stock has fallen about 33% in 2022 (YTD) so far as compared to 8% fall in benchmark Sensex.