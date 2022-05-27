Dividends worth 8 billion rubles of Indian oil PSUs stuck in Russia

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Around 8 billion rubles worth of dividends owed to a consortium of Indian oil companies are stuck in Russia as the country has barred dollar repatriation amid the Ukraine conflict
NEW DELHI :Around 8 billion rubles worth of dividends owed to a consortium of Indian oil companies are stuck in Russia as the country has barred dollar repatriation amid the Ukraine conflict, an Oil India official said.
Indian state-owned firms have invested $16 billion in Russia till date, including in the Far East and East Siberia, in oil and gas assets such as Sakhalin-1, Vankor and Taas-Yuryakh. Oil India Ltd, ONGC Videsh, Indian Oil Cororation and Bharat Petroresources own 49.9% in Vankorneft Subsidiary, while another consortium comprising OIL, IOC and Bharat Petroresources owns 29.9% of Taas-Yuryakh Neftegazodobycha.
These companies get dividends on profits made by the operating consortium from selling oil and gas produced from these fields.
Speaking to reporters here, Harish Madhav, Director (Finance), Oil India Ltd, said: “After this Ukraine ware started, initially dollar exchange rate fluctuated...after that there were some restrictions from the Russian government’s side with regard to dollar."
“Not too much of funds are lying in Russia," he said adding that around $8 billion are still awaited by the Indian companies. He also said that all dividend income accrued to the Indian companies prior to the conflict have been cleared.
Russian President Vladimir Putin with effect from March 1 banned Russian residents and companies from transferring money abroad amid a weakening ruble
The Chairman and Managing Director Sushil Chandra Mishra on Friday noted that the conflict has not impacted Oil India’s investments in Russia. He, however, added that the company is currently not looking at further investment opportunities in the country.
The officials spoke at the announcements of the financial results of state-run company. OIL’s net profit for the quarter ended March FY22 nearly doubled to ₹1,630.01 crore. During the same period of the previous fiscal, the company had reported a net profit of ₹847.56 crore.
Its revenue from operations increased nearly 74% to ₹4,478.61 crore during the fourth quarter of FY22.
The revenue increased amid high crude prices. According to the company, its average crude price realization for FY22 improved to $78.96 per barrel from $43.98 per barrel in FY21. Further, the average natural gas price for FY22 was marginally higher at $2.35 per million metric British thermal units (MMBTU) compared to $2.09 per MMBTU in FY21.
It witnessed an increase in both crude oil and natural gas production at 2.96 million metric tonne (MMT) and 3,045 million metric standard cubic meters (MMSCM) respectively in the last financial year.
