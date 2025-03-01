The sister of Agra IT employee Manav Sharma said her brother was provoked and threatened by his wife that divorce wouldn’t be easy and that his parents would suffer. "He was afraid that his wife wouldn't give him divorce easily," the sister told news agency ANI.

Manav Sharma, an IT firm employee in Agra, allegedly died by suicide due to strained relations with his wife. He had reportedly made a live video in which he blamed his wife for his death. According to reports, Manav Sharma was a Senior Process Associate at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), and had a history of self-harm.

After the incident came to light, Manav's sister revealed that Manav had been under immense stress following the breakdown of his marriage with wife Niketa and the legal hurdles surrounding their impending divorce, India Today reported.

“Manav and Nikita were about to file for divorce mutually after he discovered details of her affairs in January 2025. However, he was made to believe that divorce won’t be easy. He didn’t die due to Nikita’s affairs, but he was made to realise divorce is not easy. All laws are in favour of women,” said the victim’s sister.

Meanwhile, she told news agency ANI, “At first, we thought he had died by suicide out of emotions. But when we checked his phone, we found that he was provoked that she (Manav's wife) would not accept divorce easily... I used to talk to his wife sometimes... She (Manav's wife) could have called anyone and saved his life... We have filed a police complaint because we do not want anyone else to lose someone like we did...”

A day before his death, Manav had reportedly told his father that Nikita had repeatedly hinted that divorce would be a struggle for hi

‘Divorce was mutually decided’ Manav's sister told India Today that a woman named Priya had informed Manav about Nikita and her two sisters. It was alleged that they trap married men and ruin their lives.

Following this revelation, Manav attempted suicide in January but was saved when his parents rushed to Mumbai and convinced the couple to resolve matters cordially.

“It was mutually decided that they would file for divorce,” she said.

“However, when my brother tried to separate from Niketa, he was threatened and told that the legal system is in favour of women. If he proceeded with the divorce, he and our parents would regret it,” Manav's sister said.

Manav used to beat Niketa? When asked about Niketa’s allegation that Manav used to beat her, Manav's sister said, “Manav was sensitive, an artist who loved painting and playing the guitar. He could never hurt anyone. How can someone who chose to end his own life be accused of hurting others?”

“My brother treated Niketa as an equal partner,” she told India Today.

How the case came to light On February 28, an FIR was filed based on a complaint by the Manav's father. DCP Agra Suraj Rai said, "On February 27, 2025, through social media, a video came to our knowledge wherein a man was speaking live before dying by suicide."

Taking cognisance of the video, a case was registered under relevant sections in connection with a complaint...All facts and allegations will be investigated and action will be taken based on evidence," police said.

The victim, Manav Sharma, was a resident of Defence Colony in the Sadar area and worked as a recruitment manager at an IT firm.

What did the FIR say? The FIR filed by Manav's father stated, "...The applicant's son, Manav Sharma, married a resident of Agra, according to Hindu customs without dowry, on January 1, 2024."

"Since the marriage, the daughter-in-law Niketa has not behaved well with the applicant's son and other family members. She used to get furious over small things and start fighting in the house," the FIR added.

It further mentioned that Manav Sharma worked in Mumbai, and his wife accompanied him, where the wife allegedly fought with him and allegedly used to threaten the applicant's son that she would die by suicide and get him trapped in a case.

"The applicant's son, being harassed and troubled, spoke about the activities of the daughter-in-law several times on the phone, then the applicant explained to him that the marriage has just taken place and everything would be fine," the FIR further said.

However, the applicant noted that his daughter-in-law's behavior did not improve, and she allegedly continued to mentally harass Manav, which led him to suffer from depression.

"The applicant's son came to Agra from Mumbai with his wife on February 23, 2025, and on the same date, he went to his wife's maternal home in Agra, where her family members humiliated him and instigated him to die by suicide. The applicant's son returned home feeling harassed. Manav died by suicide by hanging himself on February 24," the FIR added.