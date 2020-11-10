Diwali 2020: UP bans firecrackers till 30 Nov in 13 districts, full list here

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday allowed ' green crackers ' in certain districts where the air quality is 'moderate' or better.

Besides, the Yogi Adityanath-led BJP government also announced a ban on the sale and use of all types crackers in the NCR from Tuesday midnight to 30 November to 1 December midnight.

The NCR region where the UP government has banned the sale and use of all types of firecrackers include, Muzaffarnagar, Agra, Varanasi, Meerut, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Moradabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Baghpat and Bulandshahr.

The government also said that the order will be reviewed after the completion of this time period.

"Sale or use of all kinds of fire crackers banned in NCR (Muzaffarnagar, Agra, Varanasi, Meerut, Hapur, Ghaziabad, Kanpur, Lucknow, Moradabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Baghpat, Bulandshahr) from midnight Nov 9-10 to midnight of Nov 30-Dec 1, to be reviewd thereafter," news agency ANI quoted UP government as saying.

UP to comply with NGT orders on firecrackers

The UP government will comply with the orders of National Green Tribunal (NGT) regarding firecrackers on Diwali this year.

As per the Additional Chief Secretary, Home, Avanish Awasthi, "The NGT's order is a detailed one and we will comply with it. The air quality is deteriorating and steps have to be taken to address the issue."

Few cities -- Lucknow, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Bareilly, Firozabad, Jhansi, Kanpur, Bulandshahr, Moradabad and RaeBareli -- might go in for a complete ban on use of crackers during the festive season.

A top official said that District Magistrates will be taking decision, keeping in mind the pollution level in their respective districts.

Earlier, the NGT had imposed a total ban on sale and use of firecrackers in the national capital and adjoining areas starting midnight of 9 November to 30 November.

The ban will be applicable to more than 2 dozen districts across four states that are a part of the NCR.

