Diwali 2021: State-wise guidelines on bursting of firecrackers. Full details

The Karnataka government on Saturday issued an order allowing the sale and bursting of only green crackers during Diwali. "Other than green crackers that have been permitted by the Supreme Court in its directions, no other crackers can be sold or burst," an order signed by the Chief Secretary P Ravi Kumar said. As per the order, sellers who have taken necessary permits from concerned departments and authorities can only sell green crackers. Stalls selling green crackers can be opened only between November 1 to 10. Green cracker stalls can be temporarily opened only at place and on dates mentioned in the permit. The stalls should be opened away from residential areas and in open grounds, apart from ensuring adequate ventilation a distance of 6 metres should be maintained between two cracker stalls.

