Diwali is here and, like it happens on the festival every year, there is a huge debate about which sweet is the best. It seems that Soan Papdi and Kaju Katii have divided the Twitterati on which is the best Diwali delight for 2021.

Soan papdi (also known as patisa, san papri, sohan papdi or shonpapdi) is a popular Indian dessert. It is usually cube-shaped or served as flakes, and has a crisp and flaky texture. It was traditionally sold loose in a rolled paper cone, but modern industrial production has led it to be sold in tightly formed cubes.

Whereas Kaju katli (literally "cashew slice"), also known as kaju barfi, is an Indian dessert similar to a barfi. Kaju means cashew; Barfi is often, but not always, made by thickening milk with sugar and other ingredients (such as dry fruits and mild spices). Kesar kaju katli is a kaju katli recipe that includes saffron.

Here are some of these in the tweets below.

Thak gaye honge kaju katli kha kha kar, yeh lijiye soan papdi. pic.twitter.com/bUmNVQXzAd — 𝙅𝙖𝙣𝙫𝙞 ♡̷̷ˎˊ (@JustJanving) November 4, 2021

- Person did not recieve Soan Papdi box, refused to believe it is Diwali.

- Surrounded by Soan Papdi everywhere Loudly crying face

- It had to happen. I thought I escaped this year but it seems not. Happy Soan Papdi Day, India !

