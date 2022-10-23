Diwali 2022: Check timings, dos and don'ts to follow for Lakshmi Puja tomorrow2 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2022, 10:41 AM IST
People welcome Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, who is believed to bless people with luck and prosperity.
People welcome Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, who is believed to bless people with luck and prosperity.
The festival of lights has begun. Diwali symbolizes the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and joy over despair. Tomorrow, i.e. on the 3rd day of Diwali falls Lakshmi Puja, the main festive day of Diwali.