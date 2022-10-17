October 24: Diwali

The Lakshmi puja muhurat will begin at 06:53 pm and end at 08:15 pm on October 24. The main festive day is Diwali, when people perform Lakshmi Pujan. The main celebration of Diwali takes place on this day and Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after killing Ravana. People welcome Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, who is believed to bless people with luck and prosperity.