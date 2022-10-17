Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Diwali 2022: Data, pooja timings for the 5-day festival from Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj

2 min read . 07:46 AM ISTLivemint
From Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj: Here's the five-day calendar of Diwali 2022 celebrations

Diwali, the festival of lights, is around the corner, people can be seen in the markets shopping. Not just Diwali, but also Dhanteras' preparation was witnessed in a full swing.

Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of the five-day festival of lights, is considered a propitious day to buy and bring in new metal items, especially metals like gold and silver.

Here's a list of the five days of Diwali.

October 22: Dhanteras or Dhan Trayodashi

The Dhanteras puja muhurat will be observed from 07:00 pm to 08:17 pm on October 22. People worship Lord Kubera and Goddess Lakshmi and buy something new on this day. Considered very auspicious, people purchase gold, silver, clothes, gadgets as a sign of good fortune. This day is purely dedicated to the goddess of wealth

October 23: Narak Chaturdashi, also known as Choti Diwali

Naraka Chaturdasi, the second day, also known as Choti Diwali, will begin at 05:05 am and end at 06:27 am on 23 October. According to Hindu tradition and mythology, it is believed that Lord Krishna fought the demon Narakasura and killed him.

October 24: Diwali

The Lakshmi puja muhurat will begin at 06:53 pm and end at 08:15 pm on October 24. The main festive day is Diwali, when people perform Lakshmi Pujan. The main celebration of Diwali takes place on this day and Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after killing Ravana. People welcome Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, who is believed to bless people with luck and prosperity.

October 25: Govardhan Puja

The Govardhan Puja muhurat is from 06:28 am till 08:43 am. Govardhan Puja is celebrated a day after Diwali and people worship Lord Krishna on this day. People believe that Lord Krishna saved the residents of Mathura from Lord Indra by lifting a mountain named 'Govardhan'.

October 26: Bhai Dooj

The last and final day is called the Bhai Dooj or Bhau Beej, which celebrates the special bond of brothers and sisters. Bhaiya Dooj falls on October 26. On this day, the Aparahna time will last from 01:12 pm to 03:26 pm.  It is celebrated on the second day of the Shukla Paksha of the lunar calendar and is similar to Rakshabandhan.

