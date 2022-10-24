Diwali 2022: Educational institutes to remain shut in this state tomorrow

Diwali is a festival of lights and one of the major festivals celebrated all over India. The festival symbolizes the spiritual 'victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance'.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has announced a holiday for all educational institutions across the state on October 25 on the occasion of Diwali this year. The government official informed that November 19 would be a working day, to compensate Diwali holiday, according to the news agency ANI.
According to Hindu mythology, on this day Lord Ram returned to his kingdom Ayodhya with his wife Sita and brother Lakshman after defeating Ravan in Lanka and serving 14 years of exile. This festival is also widely associated with Lakshmi, the goddess of prosperity.
On the eve of Diwali, President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings to fellow citizens on Sunday. In a message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad. Diwali is a festival of happiness and joy. On the day of Diwali, people worship Goddess Lakshmi in their homes and pray for everyone's happiness and prosperity."
"May energy and light spread in our lives like a Diya. May the spirit of helping the underprivileged grow deep in the minds of people and let us all continue our tradition of 'Subh' and 'Labh," she added.
Recently, New York city has also declared a public school holiday on Diwali from the year 2023, with Mayor Eric Adams saying this sends a message about the significance of the city’s inclusiveness and this “long overdue" step will encourage children to learn about the festival of lights.
He said that by declaring Diwali a holiday in New York City public schools, “we wanted to send a loud and clear message to the countless number of people who acknowledge this period of time of celebration.
“At the same time, this is an educational moment because when we acknowledge Diwali, we are going to encourage children to learn about Diwali. We're going to have them start talking about what it is to celebrate the festival of lights, and how to turn the light on within yourself," he said.
