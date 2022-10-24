Diwali 2022: Educational institutes to remain shut in this state tomorrow

On the eve of Diwali, President Droupadi Murmu extended greetings to fellow citizens on Sunday. In a message, the President said, "On the auspicious occasion of Diwali, I extend my warm greetings and best wishes to all the fellow citizens living in India and abroad. Diwali is a festival of happiness and joy. On the day of Diwali, people worship Goddess Lakshmi in their homes and pray for everyone's happiness and prosperity."