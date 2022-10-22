Diwali 2022: How to keep yourself safe this festive season

The festival of lights begins today. After two years' hiatus, festivals this year are being celebrated on a large scale. Diwali symbolises the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and joy over despair.
As per Hindu mythology, Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya on Diwali after slaying Ravana and spending 14 years in exile. People make wishes for health, wealth, and prosperity to the gods Lakshmi, Ganesh, and Kubera.
The festivities will begin from 22 October and end on 25 October.
From house cleaning to making sweets and savouries, pre Diwali rituals is part of every household. People perform puja, observe rituals, wear traditional attires, decorate their homes with diyas, rangoli, and lights.
To celebrate Diwali with fun, joy and laughter, let us keep some important things in mind that would keep us be safe, healthy during this festive season. Celebrating the festival responsibly is one of the most important thing to remember.
1. Avoid large gatherings: Even though restriction in the country has been lifted, it is advisable to adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour. India is also seeing cases related to the Covid variants. Dr Soumya Swaminathan, WHO's chief scientist has alarmed that some countries may see 'another wave of infections', as XXB variant of Covid-19 is spreading rapidly. Former AIIMS director, Randeep Guleria has urged people to use a mask when going outside, especially in crowded areas. Though the festival season is approaching and cases are also increasing, this does not mean that people should stop taking care of themselves, he added. Hence, people are advised to not let their guard down, get vaccinated, avoid large gatherings. People can rather opt for small gathering at home with close family and friends. It is also advisable to get yourself tested immediately if you develop Covid related symptoms.
2. Firecrackers: Gone are the days, when parents use to buy their children loud and polluting firecrackers. There were also times when bursting loud firecrackers were a status of pride. The harmful effects of those crackers were though known but did not stand importance. But now, times have changed. It is advisable to educate children on the harmful effects of bursting fire crackers. Parents should tell them about the how it pollutes the environment. Many states like Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu have imposed complete ban on crackers. If your states have not imposed ban, you can opt for green crackers which are environment-friendly. While bursting crackers, some mishaps do happen, you can wear comfortable clothes and keep a safe distance while burning crackers.
3. Take extra care of Stray animals, Pets: Humans get so carried away bursting crackers, that these voiceless animals are ignored. If you have pets at home, be extra caution as they get scared of the loud sound of the fire cracker. Street dogs get more affected due to this loud crackers. Some people deliberately harass strays by tying crackers to their tail. Lets be little sensitive towards them and give them shelter during these times.
4. Pollution: During Diwali, the pollution levels increases drastically in Indian cities. Due to the toxic gases released in the atmosphere, elders and pets can suffer from respiratory problems. Use of face mask is advisable if stepping out. People can also install air purifiers at home. It is advisable for patients with lung diseases or asthma to stay at home.
5. Eat healthy: The five days festival are cheat days for many as people indulge in sweets, junk etc. Yes, it is not feasible to avoid sweets and snacks, but adopting healthy alternative is possible. Try making sweets at home by using alternate sugar options. Consume more on dry fruits instead of fried items. Avoid excess intake of any unhealthy foods as it can make you feel drowsy.
6. Spend time with family: Covid has taught us many things - from a sense of humanity to how important our family is. This Diwali, spend time with your loved ones. Indulge in doing household chores together, cook food for family, play games, decorate your house and stay away from phones and other technology.
