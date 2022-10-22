Diwali 2022: How to keep yourself safe this festive season

1. Avoid large gatherings: Even though restriction in the country has been lifted, it is advisable to adopt Covid-appropriate behaviour. India is also seeing cases related to the Covid variants. Dr Soumya Swaminathan, WHO's chief scientist has alarmed that some countries may see 'another wave of infections', as XXB variant of Covid-19 is spreading rapidly. Former AIIMS director, Randeep Guleria has urged people to use a mask when going outside, especially in crowded areas. Though the festival season is approaching and cases are also increasing, this does not mean that people should stop taking care of themselves, he added. Hence, people are advised to not let their guard down, get vaccinated, avoid large gatherings. People can rather opt for small gathering at home with close family and friends. It is also advisable to get yourself tested immediately if you develop Covid related symptoms.