Diwali 2022: Man finds unusual way of lighting firecrackers | Watch viral video

On the occasion of Diwali, Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer Susanta Nanda has shared a video of a man lighting firecrackers, specifically rockets, in an unusual way. The short clip is going viral on social media platforms. Netizens remain stunned by this unfamiliar way of lighting rockets.
In the video, it can be seen that the man launched multiple rockets using cigarettes perched between his lips within few seconds. It showed that the man, standing in the middle of a road, launched around 11 rockets in a span of 20 seconds. He performed this daring act without any fear of getting injured or burned.
“The founder of NASA was definitely from India," Nanda captioned the video on his official Twitter handle.
Take a look at the video below:
Since the video was posted on October 21, it has garnered over 980.9k views, 22.4k likes, and numerous reactions in the comment section. More than 2,000 people have also reshared the short clip of lighting rockets.
One user wrote, “Rocketman", while others suggested the elderly man should be introduced to SpaceX.
“Maybe @elonmusk should be introduced to this guy.. This is how rockets are launched in some parts of India," another user commented.
A third user said, “This is quite dangerous. But his talent should never go waste. We should leverage his skill in the right way so that it leads to prosperity."
“It was very common in Andhra Pradesh. Known as Tara Juvva. I used to make around 300 of them for Divali. There used to be competition in releasing them into air," one more added.
Diwali is a festival of lights and one of the major festivals celebrated all over India. The festival symbolizes the spiritual 'victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance'.
