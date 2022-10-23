Diwali 2022: Top 5 decoration ideas to brighten up your home

From house cleaning to making sweets and savouries, pre Diwali rituals is part of every household. People perform puja, observe rituals, wear traditional attires, decorate their homes with diyas, rangoli, and lights.
The festival of lights - Diwali is here! This festival symbolizes the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and joy over despair. As per Hindu mythology, Lord Ram returned to Ayodhya on Diwali after slaying Ravana and spending 14 years in exile. People make wishes for health, wealth, and prosperity to the gods Lakshmi, Ganesh, and Kubera.
The festive vibes comes with decorating your house, office, and places around you. Decking out areas to highlight them with flamboyant colors, lights, and flowers, the traditional decoration ideas are still being followed by majority of people across the country.
Here are five best Diwali decoration ideas
1) Rangoli: For Indian people, making rangolis on Diwali is one of the important decoration ideas or rituals. People can adorn their entrances and ‘puja’ spaces with different types of Indian art made up of colors, flowers, grains, etc. Numerous rangoli designs are available on the internet to complete the traditional decoration ritual of Diwali.
2) Diyas: Lighting earthen lamps or diyas holds special significance on Diwali as it is the topmost decoration ritual followed by all across the country. Apart from normal earthen diyas, you can also find many colorful and beautiful earthen lamps in the markets. One can also purchase basic diyas and decorate them with colors, beads, mirrors, etc. Lit up entire house with different types of diyas on Diwali.
3) Fairy lights: Rice lights or fairy lights make the festive occasion even more lively. It alone has the ability to make your place attractive and pleasing. Lights are versatile decorative items. You can purchase fairy lights of any shape, color, and design. Just hang these lights on the wall, windows, wrap them around the pillars, or one can even entangle it around the plants or trees to create a perfect Diwali mood.
4) Torans: Torans are made up of different fabrics, or crepe papers decorated with beads, mirrors, artificial flowers, laces, bells, etc. It can be used throughout the year. This is ideal for indoor and outdoor home decoration. One can also purchase torans with ‘Diwali wishes’ written on them. People can also create torans with original flowers.
5) Candles: Decoration with candles is always trendy. It never lose its significance and beauty. Candles can be used as a decorative item on every occasion. One can purchase colorful, scented, floating, different shapes of candles for Diwali. It gives classy and elegant look to your place. You can also use candle stands to make your decoration more aesthetic.
On Diwali, October 24, the Lakshmi puja muhurat will begin at 06:53 pm and end at 08:15 pm on October 24. The main celebration of Diwali takes place on this day and Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after killing Ravana. People welcome Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth, who is believed to bless people with luck and prosperity.
