Diwali 2022: When is Dhanteras, today and tomorrow? See date, timings here

People worship Lord Kubera and Goddess Lakshmi and buy something new on this day. Considered very auspicious, people purchase gold, silver, clothes, gadgets as a sign of good fortune. This day is purely dedicated to the goddess of wealth.
Dhanteras marks the beginning of the five-day festival of lights. It is derived from two words 'Dhan' and 'Teras'. Dhan represents riches, and Teras denotes the thirteenth day.
This year, a situation of confusion has risen regarding the date and time of Dhanteras. Many people are unsure whether this auspicious occasion should be observed today (October 22) or tomorrow (October 23).
"Dhanteras kab hai (When is Dhanteras)?" a netizen asked. "Lot of confusion related to Dhanteras date. Is it on 22nd Oct or 23rd Oct?" a social media user tweeted.
To get clarity about dates, news agency ANI contacted Delhi-based pandit Bhairinath Mishra.
"Is baari Dhanteras do din manaya jaega. October 22 shaam se October 23 shaam tak manaya jaega (This year Dhanteras will be celebrated on two days. The muhurat for celebrating the festival will start from the evening of October 22 and will continue till the evening of October 23)," he said.
It is believed that the Goddess Lakshmi emerged from the ocean of milk on this day, during Samundra Manthan, or the churning of the sea. One of the luckiest and best days to buy expensive items is today. On this day, people purchase items made of brass, silver, and gold since it is believed that doing so will bring good fortune, success, and protection from the evil eye.
According to Drik Panchang, one must purchase precious metals and idols at a specific time. The auspicious timing to buy gold and silver begins at 06:02 pm on October 22 and ends at 06:27 pm on October 23.
Also, on October 22, Tripushkar Yog will be applicable. Under this Yog, devotees are believed to get three times the result for their prayers. Sarvartha Siddhi Yog will also be observed.
