Diwali 2023: Date, pooja timings for the five-day festival from Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj
The five days of Diwali are Dhanteras, Naraka Chaturdasi, Lakshmi Puja, Govardhan Puja, and Bhai Dooj. However, there is confusion over the dates of Govardhan and Bhai Dooj
Diwali, the festival of lights, is around the corner, and people can be seen in the markets shopping. Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of the five-day festival of lights, is considered a propitious day to buy and bring in new metal items, especially metals like gold and silver.