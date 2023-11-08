Diwali 2023: DMRC revises Delhi metro timings for Sunday. Details here

The last metro train service will begin on 10:00 pm from their terminal stations of all lines on Sunday, announced Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC). On the occassion of Diwali, the metro services will close an hour earlier on the day.

The revision in schedule can affect the late night travellers of the Delhi metro. On Sunday, Delhi Metro train services will commence from 6:00 am onwards on all lines and from 4:45 am on Airport Express Line, said DMRC in its announcement. The last metro train service will commence at 10:00 pm on Diwali

“On account of the Diwali festival, the last Metro train service on 12th November 2023 (Sunday) will start at 10:00 PM from terminal stations of all Lines including Airport Express Line. Metro train services will commence from 06:00 AM onwards on ALL LINES/SECTIONS and from 4:45 AM on Airport Express Line on this Sunday (Diwali)," said Delhi Metro Rail Corporation in its notice on Wednesday.

