IRCTC announces 5 nights 6 days package to Andaman and Nicobar Islands

IRCTC has announced a 5 night 6 days tour to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, starting from 6 November to 24 November. The package includes visits to various islands and beaches, with prices starting at ₹27,450 for triple occupancy.

As the Diwali holidays are around the corner, the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has unveiled its 5 nights 6 days to Andaman and Nicobar Islands. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands, which have white sand beaches, are made up of beautiful islands that range in size from large to small to inhabited to uninhabited. This Diwali, IRCTC will be operating daily tours starting from 6 November to 24 November.

The tour will start from Port Blair. Areas that will be covered in the 5 nights 6 days package includes Port Blair, Neil, and Havelock. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Itinerary: The itinerary includes visits to places like Corbyns Cove Beach, Cellular Jail, Ross Island, North Bay Island, Havelock Island, Kalapathar Beach, Famous Radha Nagar Beach, Neil Island, Natural Bridge & Laxampur Beach, Bharatpur Beach.

Tour dates: The package has daily departures from Port Blair starting from 6 November to 24 November.

Package cost: The price for 5 nights 6 days package starts at ₹27,450/-for Triple and ₹30,775 for double occupancy while for Single occupancy, the package will cost ₹52,750. For a Child with a bed (5-11), the package will cost ₹17,000/-and for a child without a bed (2-4 years) it will cost ₹13,550. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

What is included in the package: Air Conditioned Accommodation on double/ triple sharing with extra mattress basis at all places; All transfer and sightseeing as per itinerary; Entry permits, entry tickets, ferry tickets and forest area permits wherever applicable; Meals in MAP; Assistance at all arrival and departure points; All other specified expenses and activities; All kind of transport and luxury Taxes.

What is not included in the package: Air ticket; All kinds of personal expenses such as tips, laundry, telephone bills, and beverages Poterage facility, tips, insurance, liquor, room service, Camera charge, herbal message etc; Anything not mentioned in the inclusions; Option tour to Elephanta beach; Any type of water sports activities; Optional, suggested or unspecified activities

