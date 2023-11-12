Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with security forces. PM Modi donned a camouflage jacket and spent time with the security forces.

In a post on 'X', PM Modi said, “Reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces."

Every year, during the Diwali festival, Prime Minister Modi visits military facilities after coming to power in 2014.

On Sunday, PM Modi also greeted the nation on Diwali. "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity, and wonderful health to everyone's lives," Modi wrote.

