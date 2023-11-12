Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with security forces. PM Modi donned a camouflage jacket and spent time with the security forces. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In a post on 'X', PM Modi said, "Reached Lepcha in Himachal Pradesh to celebrate Diwali with our brave security forces."

Every year, during the Diwali festival, Prime Minister Modi visits military facilities after coming to power in 2014.

On Sunday, PM Modi also greeted the nation on Diwali. "Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali! May this special festival bring joy, prosperity, and wonderful health to everyone's lives," Modi wrote.

PM Modi's past Diwali celebrations with armed forces: 2014: Prime Minister Modi made a surprise visit to the Siachen glacier. "From the icy heights of the Siachen glacier and with the brave jawans and officers of the armed forces. I wish all of you a Happy Diwali," Modi posted.

2015: This year, the PM visited three war memorials in Punjab. PM Modi visited the Dograi War Memorial and the Barki war memorial. The PM had visited Asal Uttar in 2015.

2016: This year, PM Modi visited Himachal Pradesh's Sumdo where he interacted with jawans from the ITBP and Indian Army.

2017: PM Modi celebrated Diwali with BSF and Army Jawans and officers in Gurez Valley near the LoC in Jammu & Kashmir.

2018: PM Modi arrived at Harsil, Uttarakhand, and celebrated the festival with ITBP personnel.

2019: After returning to power for the second time, PM Modi celebrated Diwali with soldiers in Jammu & Kashmir's Rajouri district.

2020: During the pandemic year, PM Narendra Modi went to Rajasthan for a Diwali celebration. PM met army personnel in Longewala and boosted the morale of Bravehearts after India lost 20 jawans in the Galwan Valley clash against Chinese troops in that year.

2021: PM Modi celebrated Diwali along LoC in the Nowshera sector.

2022: Last year, PM Modi visited Kargil and interacted with Indian army personnel on the Diwali festival.

