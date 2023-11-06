Diwali 2023: Potters make eco-friendly earthen lamps in Jammu-Kashmir | Watch

Ahead of Diwali festival, potters in Jammu and Kashimir have begun making eco-friendly earthen lamps in large numbers. Potter Mohammad Umar told ANI news agency, "We have received an order to make 20 thousand lamps. We started the work 20 days before Diwali. When Diwali comes, we feel very happy, as we get employment."

Festival of lights: Why do we light lamps on Diwali? In the heart of Jammu city's bus-stand area, another potter Dharamveer and his family are working full throttle to prepare diyas for the Diwali festival. According to a report by PTI news agency, he started working on 3,000 pieces for his first order.

"It is the season of festivals. We have prepared utensils for Karva Chauth, and Diwali will follow in a few days. We have started preparing earthen lamps (diyas) for Diwali. We are working hard to make them in all sizes - small, medium, and large", Dharamveer told PTI.

The tradition of pottery is one of the oldest crafts in India. For generations, people have been lighting their houses with earthen diyas (oil lamps) during Diwali.

Diyas are made from clay and are shaped by pressing a thumb into a ball of clay.

Potter in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj has begun making eco-friendly earthen lamps (diyas) ahead of Diwali.

Raj Kumar, a potter, said, "We usually do not have much work for about 10 months of the year, but we spend 2 months with the whole family making earthen lamps and idols of gods and goddesses for Diwali".

Speaking about the challenges, Kumar said potters face some issues due to the shortage of soil used in the making of the lamps.

Earlier, they used to get the soil for making lamps from rivers but now they are not allowed to do so due to restrictions hence, they have to purchase soil for ₹6 to 7 thousand per tractor.

Another potter, Rajesh Prajapati told ANI news agency, "We supply diyas to various people. It is laborious work. A lot of hard work goes into it. Chinese items are made from machines, but here we prepare the clay. It's challenging to find the best clay for diyas."

Prajapati further said that they are hopeful of doing good business as people have started to return to the tradition of celebrating Diwali with earthen lamps.

Diwali is the Hindu festival of lights. It symbolises the spiritual "victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance".

Diwali is observed on Amavasya (or the new moon), the 15th day of the month of Kartik, every year. This year, Diwali will be celebrated on November 12 on a Sunday.

(With agencies input)

