Diwali 2023: Soan papdi memes are back amid social media's festive buzz. See here

 Jocelyn Fernandes

Twitter users joined in on the soan papdi discourse as the sweet garnered sympatisers and meme attacks alike

Soan papdi is a popular Indian dessert. (File Image)Premium
Soan papdi is a popular Indian dessert. (File Image)

Diwali is here and so are the memes. As the festival fast approaches social media has come alive united in one point of topic -- the beloved(?) soan papdi. Twitter users were on a roll, either defending or making merry with the love-hate train surrounding the sweet. We bring you some:

The fun and memes began with classic Diwali "gift" jokes.

Some argued that Kaju Katli would forever win…

While others have given in to the inevitable.

And some delighted in the evolution of the traditional soan papdi or readied themselves for the online hottakes.

Even brands joined in the discourse, making the most of the social currency

Some users were not to be defeated though, as they questioned the existence of soan papdi lovers.

And the defenders also came through.

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri added his take.

Diwali, the festival of lights, is around the corner, and people can be seen in the markets shopping. Dhanteras, which marks the beginning of the five-day festival of lights, is considered a propitious day to buy and bring in new metal items, especially metals like gold and silver.

Also Read | Diwali 2023: Date, shubh muhurat, pooja timings for the five-day festival

During five five-day festivity, various rituals are followed and with Goddess Lakshmi, several other Gods and Goddesses are worshipped. The new moon day, which is known as Amavasya, is the most significant day of the five days of Diwali festivities and is known as Lakshmi Puja, Lakshmi-Ganesh Puja, and Diwali Puja.

Updated: 11 Nov 2023, 09:22 AM IST
