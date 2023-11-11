Twitter users joined in on the soan papdi discourse as the sweet garnered sympatisers and meme attacks alike

Diwali is here and so are the memes. As the festival fast approaches social media has come alive united in one point of topic -- the beloved(?) soan papdi. Twitter users were on a roll, either defending or making merry with the love-hate train surrounding the sweet. We bring you some:

The fun and memes began with classic Diwali "gift" jokes.

Some argued that Kaju Katli would forever win…

While others have given in to the inevitable.

And some delighted in the evolution of the traditional soan papdi or readied themselves for the online hottakes.

Even brands joined in the discourse, making the most of the social currency

Some users were not to be defeated though, as they questioned the existence of soan papdi lovers.

And the defenders also came through.

Meanwhile, Vivek Agnihotri added his take.

