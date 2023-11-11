The United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti was praised for his enthusiastic participation in Diwali celebrations at the US Embassy in New Delhi.

In a video posted on X by Chandigarh University Founder Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu on November 10, Garcetti can be seen joining performers on stage for 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'. "I applaud the jovial spirit of US Ambassador to India, Mr Eric Garcetti, for showing delightful interest in Diwali celebrations. Let there be light and happiness in the relationship between the US and India like this forever!" Sandhu wrote. Also Read: Soan papdi memes are back amid social media's Diwali festive buzz. See here

Joining in Festivities

Garcetti seems to have clearly practiced the choreography and can be seen enjoying the festivities. He has been very active in participating in local festivals since being posted to India. Earlier in October, Garcetti also visited the Durga Puja pandal in Delhi's CR Park, where he was given a traditional welcome at the pandal with aarti and tilak on the forehead.

He had shared a video of the visit on X. and stated: "Shubho Pujo, everyone! I had an incredible time pandal hopping in CR Park in Delhi, participating in the cultural festivities, and of course, tasting some amazing Pujo food! As I continue to experience different celebrations across India, I remain in awe of @IncredibleIndia 's amazing cultural diversity."

While speaking on India-US ties, he said: "The goal that we should be establishing, I think, together, is, how can we be more ambitious. Not just settle for another deal, not just settle for, as we've done just in the last few months, bringing down the retaliatory tariffs and the trade disputes between our countries. That's not good enough. I think we need to close our eyes and dream of what this relationship can be like even more than we would imagine today."

