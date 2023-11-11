comScore
Active Stocks
Fri Nov 10 2023 15:59:52
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 120.1 0.33%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 650.8 0.27%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 938.35 0.1%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 211.15 0.55%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 436.2 0.4%
Business News/ News / India/  Diwali 2023: US Ambassador Eric Garcetti dances to Bollywood hit ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ during celebrations. Watch
Back Back

Diwali 2023: US Ambassador Eric Garcetti dances to Bollywood hit ‘Chaiyya Chaiyya’ during celebrations. Watch

 Jocelyn Fernandes

In a video posted, US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti was seen joining performers on stage for a choreographed rendition of Bollywood favourite 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' during Diwali celebrations

Diwali celebrations were held at the US Embassy in New Delhi. (Pixabay)Premium
Diwali celebrations were held at the US Embassy in New Delhi. (Pixabay)

The United States Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti was praised for his enthusiastic participation in Diwali celebrations at the US Embassy in New Delhi.

In a video posted on X by Chandigarh University Founder Chancellor Satnam Singh Sandhu on November 10, Garcetti can be seen joining performers on stage for 'Chaiyya Chaiyya'.

"I applaud the jovial spirit of US Ambassador to India, Mr Eric Garcetti, for showing delightful interest in Diwali celebrations. Let there be light and happiness in the relationship between the US and India like this forever!" Sandhu wrote.

Also Read: Soan papdi memes are back amid social media's Diwali festive buzz. See here

Joining in Festivities

Garcetti seems to have clearly practiced the choreography and can be seen enjoying the festivities. He has been very active in participating in local festivals since being posted to India. Earlier in October, Garcetti also visited the Durga Puja pandal in Delhi's CR Park, where he was given a traditional welcome at the pandal with aarti and tilak on the forehead.

Also Read | Diwali Muhurat trading 2023: Date, stock market timings, other details you should know

He had shared a video of the visit on X. and stated: "Shubho Pujo, everyone! I had an incredible time pandal hopping in CR Park in Delhi, participating in the cultural festivities, and of course, tasting some amazing Pujo food! As I continue to experience different celebrations across India, I remain in awe of @IncredibleIndia 's amazing cultural diversity."

While speaking on India-US ties, he said: "The goal that we should be establishing, I think, together, is, how can we be more ambitious. Not just settle for another deal, not just settle for, as we've done just in the last few months, bringing down the retaliatory tariffs and the trade disputes between our countries. That's not good enough. I think we need to close our eyes and dream of what this relationship can be like even more than we would imagine today."

Also Read | Diwali 2023: Seven Mainboard IPOs expected this Year post festive Season

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Updated: 11 Nov 2023, 11:28 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App