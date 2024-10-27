Diwali 2024: Check date, timings in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities, dos and don’ts for Lakshmi Puja

Diwali 2024: India is a country of festivals and Diwali is one of the most popular festivals, celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. On Diwali, the festival of light, people lit traditional clay oil lamps outside their homes which symbolises thevictory of good over evil, the victory of knowledge over ignorance and the victory of light over darkness.
Diwali is a five-day celebration that begins on Dhanteras and ends on Bhai Dooj. Dhanteras is considered a good day to buy and bring in new metal items, especially gold and silver.
During five five-day festivity, various rituals are followed and with Goddess Lakshmi, several other Gods and Goddesses are worshipped. The new moon day, which is known as Amavasya, is the most significant day of the five days of Diwali festivities and is known as Lakshmi Puja, Lakshmi-Ganesh Puja, and Diwali Puja.
Accoeding to Hindu panchang, Diwali will be observed on October 31 this year.
People perform Lakshmi Puja, also known as Diwali Puja, on the third day (Diwali) which is the main day of Diwali. It is believed that Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after killing Ravana. On this day, people decorate their homes with diyas, colourful rangoli, and lights and perform Lakshmi and Ganesh puja in the evening.
This year, Choti Diwali and Lakshmi Puja will be observed on the same day, i.e October 31, 2024.
Lakshmi Puja Muhurat will be from 5: 36 pm to 6:16 pm.
Pradosh Kaal - 5:36 pm to 8:11 pm
Vrishabha Kaal - 6:20 pm to 8:15 pm
Amavasya Tithi begins 3:52 pm on October 31 and ends 6:16 pm on November 1.
Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.MoreLess