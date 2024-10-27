Diwali 2024: Check date, timings in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities, dos and don’ts for Lakshmi Puja

Diwali 2024, celebrated on October 31, marks a five-day festival in India symbolizing the triumph of good over evil. Key rituals include Lakshmi Puja on the new moon day, with festivities featuring diyas, rangoli, and worship of various deities

Published27 Oct 2024, 06:40 PM IST
Diwali 2024: Check date, timings in Delhi, Mumbai and other cities, dos and don'ts for Lakshmi Puja
Diwali 2024: India is a country of festivals and Diwali is one of the most popular festivals, celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. On Diwali, the festival of light, people lit traditional clay oil lamps outside their homes which symbolises thevictory of good over evil, the victory of knowledge over ignorance and the victory of light over darkness.

Diwali is a five-day celebration that begins on Dhanteras and ends on Bhai Dooj. Dhanteras is considered a good day to buy and bring in new metal items, especially gold and silver.

During five five-day festivity, various rituals are followed and with Goddess Lakshmi, several other Gods and Goddesses are worshipped. The new moon day, which is known as Amavasya, is the most significant day of the five days of Diwali festivities and is known as Lakshmi Puja, Lakshmi-Ganesh Puja, and Diwali Puja.

Diwali Date and Shubh Muhurat

Accoeding to Hindu panchang, Diwali will be observed on October 31 this year.

People perform Lakshmi Puja, also known as Diwali Puja, on the third day (Diwali) which is the main day of Diwali. It is believed that Lord Rama returned to Ayodhya after killing Ravana. On this day, people decorate their homes with diyas, colourful rangoli, and lights and perform Lakshmi and Ganesh puja in the evening.

This year, Choti Diwali and Lakshmi Puja will be observed on the same day, i.e October 31, 2024.

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat will be from 5: 36 pm to 6:16 pm.

Pradosh Kaal - 5:36 pm to 8:11 pm

Vrishabha Kaal - 6:20 pm to 8:15 pm

Amavasya Tithi begins 3:52 pm on October 31 and ends 6:16 pm on November 1.

Lakshmi puja muhurat in other cities

  • 06:54 PM to 08:33 PM- Pune
  • 05:36 PM to 06:16 PM - New Delhi
  • 05:42 PM to 06:16 PM - Chennai
  • 05:44 PM to 06:16 PM - Jaipur
  • 05:44 PM to 06:16 PM - Hyderabad
  • 05:37 PM to 06:16 PM - Gurgaon
  • 05:35 PM to 06:16 PM - Chandigarh
  • 05:45 PM to 06:16 PM - Kolkata
  • 06:57 PM to 08:36 PM - Mumbai
  • 06:47 PM to 08:21 PM- Bengaluru
  • 06:52 PM to 08:35 PM- Ahmedabad
  • 05:35 PM to 06:16 PM – Noida

Lakshmi Puja: Dos and don'ts on Diwali 2024

Dos of Diwali puja

  • Clean your houses and workplace and keep them well-lit, as Goddess Lakshmi favours tidy environments. Decorate your house with lights, lamps, diyas, flowers, rangoli, and candles to bring prosperity.
  • It is considered auspicious to keep a Manglik Kalash coated in unpeeled coconut on both sides of the entrance gate.
  • Place the altar for the Diwali puja at the northeast corner of your residence or place of business. The idols that are set up for the puja must face east. Puja performers are required to sit with their backs to the north.

  • Spread a red cloth over the area where you intend to perform the puja. Place the idols including Goddess Lakshmi, Goddess Saraswati, and Lord Ganesha on the cloth. Then place the Goddess Shodasha idol in place.
  • Put valuable items, such as gold, silver, diamonds, and others, in the puja. This deed may bring good fortune.
  • Make sure the Diwali puja is performed during the pradoshkaal.

Don'ts of Diwali puja

  • Avoid glass idols and instead buy idols made of clay or silver.
  • As Diwali is a celebration in which we welcome Goddess Lakshmi into our homes, we should avoid leaving footwear at the front door.
  • Never leave the Diwali puja site unattended throughout the night so that the lamp you light has a constant supply of ghee or oil to burn.
  • Do not engage in any money-related activities. Never take out a loan or borrow money over the Diwali festival.
  • Do not gift items like leather goods, sharp-edged items, and crackers to anyone during the festival. It is considered inauspicious so keep away from gifting these items.
  • It is believed by many to not use utensils made of iron.
  • Avoid leaving trash on your doorstep or on your terrace
  • Avoid consuming non-vegetarian food or liquor on Diwali.

 

