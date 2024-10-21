Diwali 2024: Check when UP, MP, Bihar, Maharashtra and other states have declared holiday to celebrate festival of light

Diwali is a major Hindu festival celebrating the victory of light over darkness. It lasts five days, beginning with Dhanteras and culminating in Bhaiya Dooj.

Published21 Oct 2024, 11:22 PM IST
Diwali 2024: Check when UP, MP, Bihar, Maharashtra and other states have declared holiday to celebrate festival of light
Diwali 2024: Check when UP, MP, Bihar, Maharashtra and other states have declared holiday to celebrate festival of light(PTI)

Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is one of the major Hindu festivals celebrated with great enthusiasm across the nation but also in several other cities around the globe. Diwali symbolises the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. Diwali is marked on Kartik Amavasya, the darkest night in the year in the Hindu month of Kartik. Diwali is the five days festivity period which begins on Dhanteras and ends on Bhaiya Dooj.

During five days festivity various rituals are followed and with Goddess Lakshmi several other Gods and Goddesses are worshipped. However Goddess Lakshmi is the most significant deity during Diwali Puja. The new moon day, which is known as Amavasya, is the most significant day of five days Diwali festivities and known as Lakshmi Puja, Lakshmi-Ganesh Puja and Diwali Puja.

On this day, people light up their homes with diyas and candles, dress in new clothes, and exchange sweets and gifts. They perform various puja rituals, especially worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, the harbinger of wealth and well-being.

Check when UP, MP, Bihar, Maharashtra and other states have declared holiday to celebrate festival of light:

Andhra Pradesh: October 31, 2024

Arunachal Pradesh: October 31, 2024

Assam: October 31, 2024

Bihar: October 31, 2024

Chhattisgarh: October 31, 2024

Goa: October 31, 2024

Gujarat: October 31, 2024

Haryana: November 1, 2024

Himachal Pradesh: October 31, 2024

Jharkhand: October 31, 2024

Karnataka: October 31, 2024

Kerala: October 31, 2024

Madhya Pradesh: October 31, 2024

Maharashtra: November 1 and 2, 2024

Manipur: November 1, 2024

Meghalaya: October 31, 2024

Mizoram: October 31, 2024

Nagaland: October 31, 2024

Odisha: October 31, 2024

Punjab: October 31 , 2024

Rajasthan: October 31 , 2024

Sikkim: November 1 to November 3

Tamil Nadu: October 31 and November 1, 2024

Telangana: October 31, 2024

Tripura: November 1, 2024

Uttarakhand: October 31, 2024

Uttar Pradesh: October 31, 2024

West Bengal: October 31, 2024

First Published:21 Oct 2024, 11:22 PM IST
Diwali 2024: Check when UP, MP, Bihar, Maharashtra and other states have declared holiday to celebrate festival of light

      Popular in News

