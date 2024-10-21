Diwali, also known as Deepawali, is one of the major Hindu festivals celebrated with great enthusiasm across the nation but also in several other cities around the globe. Diwali symbolises the spiritual victory of light over darkness, good over evil, and knowledge over ignorance. Diwali is marked on Kartik Amavasya, the darkest night in the year in the Hindu month of Kartik. Diwali is the five days festivity period which begins on Dhanteras and ends on Bhaiya Dooj.
During five days festivity various rituals are followed and with Goddess Lakshmi several other Gods and Goddesses are worshipped. However Goddess Lakshmi is the most significant deity during Diwali Puja. The new moon day, which is known as Amavasya, is the most significant day of five days Diwali festivities and known as Lakshmi Puja, Lakshmi-Ganesh Puja and Diwali Puja.
On this day, people light up their homes with diyas and candles, dress in new clothes, and exchange sweets and gifts. They perform various puja rituals, especially worshipping Goddess Lakshmi, the harbinger of wealth and well-being.
Check when UP, MP, Bihar, Maharashtra and other states have declared holiday to celebrate festival of light:
Andhra Pradesh: October 31, 2024
Arunachal Pradesh: October 31, 2024
Assam: October 31, 2024
Bihar: October 31, 2024
Chhattisgarh: October 31, 2024
Goa: October 31, 2024
Gujarat: October 31, 2024
Haryana: November 1, 2024
Himachal Pradesh: October 31, 2024
Jharkhand: October 31, 2024
Karnataka: October 31, 2024
Kerala: October 31, 2024
Madhya Pradesh: October 31, 2024
Maharashtra: November 1 and 2, 2024
Manipur: November 1, 2024
Meghalaya: October 31, 2024
Mizoram: October 31, 2024
Nagaland: October 31, 2024
Odisha: October 31, 2024
Punjab: October 31 , 2024
Rajasthan: October 31 , 2024
Sikkim: November 1 to November 3
Tamil Nadu: October 31 and November 1, 2024
Telangana: October 31, 2024
Tripura: November 1, 2024
Uttarakhand: October 31, 2024
Uttar Pradesh: October 31, 2024
West Bengal: October 31, 2024