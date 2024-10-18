Diwali 2024: Dates, muhurat timings, significance and more—All you need to know

The Diwali festival symbolises the victory of good over evil or victory of light over darkness.

Livemint
Updated18 Oct 2024, 05:12 PM IST
File Photo: Reuters
File Photo: Reuters(REUTERS)

Diwali, one of the major Hindu religious festivals celebrated in India, falls on the 15th day of the month of Kartik, the darkest night of the year.

The festival symbolises the victory of good over evil or the victory of light over darkness. The festivities last five days, from the 13th day of the dark half of the lunar month Ashvina to the second day of the light half of the lunar month Karttika.

On Diwali day, people decorate their homes with traditional diyas (small earthenware lamps filled with oil), rangoli, and twinkling lights.

The five days of Diwali, also known as Deepavali or Festival of Lights, are celebrated with great pomp.

Here's a look at this year's full Deepawali calendar – 

Diwali Date and Shubh Muhurat

As per Drik Panchang, Diwali will be observed on October 31 this year.

Choti Diwali and Lakshmi Puja will be observed on the same day.

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat will be from 6:52 pm to 8:41 pm.

Pradosh Kaal - 6:10 pm to 8:52 pm

Vrishabha Kaal - 6:52 pm to 8:41 pm

Amavasya Tithi begins 6:22 am on October 31 and ends  8:46 am on November 1.

Diwali 2024 Full Calendar

The five days of Diwali include Dhanteras, Naraka Chaturdashi (Choti Diwali), Diwali, Govardhan Puja and Bhai Dooj. Each day holds a special significance and is celebrated as per the rituals.

- Dhanteras - October 29

- Choti Diwali (Narak Chaturdashi) - October 31

- Diwali and Lakshmi Puja - October 31

- Govardhan Puja - November 2

- Bhai Dooj - November 3

Dhanteras marks the start of Diwali festivities. People buy idols of Goddess Lakshmi, Lord Ganesh and Lord Kuber. Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kuber are worshipped on this day. People also purchase new items, including gold coins, gold bars or gold jewellery. 

Naraka Chaturdashi is celebrated on the second day. It honours Lord Krishna's triumph against the demon Narakasura.

Diwali marks Lord Rama, Mata Sita, and Lakshman's return to Ayodhya and commemorates the victory of good over evil. On this day, people decorate their homes with diyas, colourful rangoli, and lights. Lakshmi and Ganesh puja is performed on Diwali evening.

Govardhan Puja is celebrated after Diwali. It is dedicated to the Govardhan Parvat (mountain).

Bhai Dooj is the last day of Diwali festivities. It is also called Bhau Beej or Bhaiya Dooj. It celebrates the special relationship between brothers and sisters.

First Published:18 Oct 2024, 05:12 PM IST
      Popular in News

