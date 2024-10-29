Firecracker ban in India: Delhi, Maharashtra 7 states impose prohibition on Diwali; Mumbai says no to sky lanterns

Diwali 2024: As festive season of Diwali and the winter season draws near, several states in India are taking proactive measures to tackle rising pollution levels. In response to environmental concerns, strict regulations on firecracker usage have been enforced in states like Delhi, Punjab, Haryana, and Tamil Nadu, aimed at reducing air quality deterioration during this celebratory period. Here’s a comprehensive overview of the firework laws in various states.

Delhi: A Complete Firecracker Ban In Delhi, known for its severe air quality challenges each winter, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) has imposed a total ban on the manufacturing, storage, sale, and use of firecrackers until January 1, 2025. This includes online sales.

Only 'green crackers', which are less harmful, will be permitted during limited hours: from 8 PM to 10 PM on Diwali, with adjusted timings for Gurpurab, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve. These green crackers are free from toxic chemicals like barium and lead.

Bihar: Total Prohibition on Firecrackers In Bihar, authorities have implemented a complete ban on all types of firecrackers—including green alternatives—in major cities such as Patna, Gaya, Muzaffarpur, and Hajipur.

Maharashtra: Strict Monitoring of Firework Sales Maharashtra follows similar regulations, allowing only green crackers that produce around 30% less pollution than traditional options. Despite this, enforcement remains a challenge due to illegal firecracker sales from states with looser regulations. To combat this, authorities are ramping up monitoring efforts.

Additionally, the Mumbai Police have banned the use and sale of sky lanterns from October 23 to November 24.

Karnataka: Encouragement for Green Crackers In Karnataka, the state government encourages residents to use only green crackers during Diwali. The Environment Minister has suggested restricting firework usage to specific hours between 8 PM and 10 PM, although no formal ban has been issued.

Punjab: Regulated Firecracker Use Punjab’s government has implemented strict regulations following Supreme Court and NGT directives. Firecracker use is limited to specific hours on festivals such as Diwali, Gurpurab, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve. Only green crackers are permitted during the following times:

Diwali (October 31): 8 PM to 10 PM

Gurpurab (November 15): 4 AM to 5 AM & 9 PM to 10 PM

Christmas (December 24-25): 11:55 PM to 12:30 AM

New Year’s Eve (December 31-January 1): 11:55 PM to 12:30 AM

Haryana: Similar Regulations to Delhi In Haryana, particularly in Gurugram, regulations mirror those in Delhi. Green crackers are permitted during specific hours on Diwali and Gurpurab, allowing for limited celebrations while prioritising air quality.

Diwali & Gurpurab: 8 PM to 10 PM

Christmas Eve: 11:55 PM to 12:30 AM

Kerala: Limited Firecracker Usage Kerala has restricted firecracker usage to two hours: between 8 PM and 10 PM on Diwali, and from 11:55 PM to 12:30 AM on Christmas and New Year’s Eve. Only green crackers will be sold in the state.

Tamil Nadu: Scheduled Bursting Hours The Tamil Nadu government has mandated that firecrackers can only be burst between 6 AM to 7 AM and 7 PM to 8 PM. CM MK Stalin has urged residents to opt for low-pollution, low-sound green crackers and to organise community firecracker displays in common areas.

West Bengal: Compliance with NGT Directives In West Bengal, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee’s government has stipulated that only certified green crackers, compliant with NGT directives, are allowed. In Kolkata, residents can burst crackers between 8 PM and 10 PM on Diwali.