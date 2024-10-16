Diwali 2024: From Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj, here is 5-day puja muhurat for festival of lights

Diwali 2024: Diwali is five-day festivity period which begins on Dhanteras and ends on Bhaiya Dooj. Dhanteras is considered a propitious day to buy and bring in new metal items, especially metals like gold and silver

Livemint
Published16 Oct 2024, 11:22 PM IST
Diwali 2024: From Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj, here is 5-day puja muhurat for festival of lights
Diwali 2024: From Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj, here is 5-day puja muhurat for festival of lights

Diwali, the festival of lights, is around the corner. It is one of the major festivals of Hindus, celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. People decorate their houses with different kinds of lights. Diwali is five-day festivity period which begins on Dhanteras and ends on Bhaiya Dooj. Dhanteras is considered a propitious day to buy and bring in new metal items, especially metals like gold and silver.

During five five-day festivity, various rituals are followed and with Goddess Lakshmi, several other Gods and Goddesses are worshipped. The new moon day, which is known as Amavasya, is the most significant day of the five days of Diwali festivities and is known as Lakshmi Puja, Lakshmi-Ganesh Puja, and Diwali Puja.

Also Read | Diwali 2024 Date: When is Deepavali? 31st October or 1st November

Here's a list of the five days of Diwali:

October 29 (Tuesday): Dhanteras or Dhan Trayodashi/ Yama Deepam

According to Drik Panchang, the Dhanteras puja muhurat will begin at 6:31 pm and end at 8:13 pm on October 29. The muhurat will last for 1 hour 41 minutes. People worship Lord Kubera and Goddess Lakshmi and buy something new on this day.

October 31 (Thursday): Narak Chaturdashi, also known as Choti Diwali

Naraka Chaturdasi, the second day, also known as Chhoti Diwali, will be celebrated on October 31. According to Hindu mythology, Narak Chaturdashi is celebrated to honour Lord Krishna's triumph against the demonic Narakasura.

According to Drik Panchang the Abhyang Snan Muhurat will begin at 5:20 AM and will end at 6:32 AM. The muhurat will last for 1 hour 13 minutes. The Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 01:15 PM on October 30, 2024 and Chaturdashi Tithi will end on 03:52 PM on October 31, 2024.

Also Read | Diwali 2024 Stock Picks: Top 10 stocks to buy for Samvat 2081 by HDFC Securities

November 1(Friday): Diwali/Lakshmi Puja

According to Drik Panchang, the Lakshmi Puja muhurat on Diwali will start from 5:36 PM to 6:16 PM. The muhurat will last for 41 minutes. The main festive day is Diwali, when people perform Lakshmi Pujan. The main celebration of Diwali takes place on this day.

November 2 (Saturday): Govardhan Puja/Annakut

The Govardhan Puja muhurat is from 06:34 AM till 08:46 AM. The muhurat will last for 2 hour 12 minutes. Govardhan Puja is celebrated a day after Diwali and people worship Lord Krishna on this day. People believe that Lord Krishna saved the residents of Mathura from Lord Indra by lifting a mountain named 'Govardhan'.

Also Read | Up 900% in three years, will Diwali hoist this jewellery stock to new heights?

November 3 (Sunday): Bhai Dooj/Yama Dwitiya

The last and final day is called the Bhai Dooj, Bhaiya Dooj, or Bhau Beej, which celebrates the special bond of brothers and sisters. On this day, the Aparahna time will last from 01:10 PM to 03:22 PM. The muhurat will last for 2 hour 12 minutes. It is celebrated on the second day of the Shukla Paksha of the lunar calendar.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:16 Oct 2024, 11:22 PM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaDiwali 2024: From Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj, here is 5-day puja muhurat for festival of lights

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    155.25
    03:58 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -0.4 (-0.26%)

    Tata Power share price

    460.35
    03:58 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-0.68%)

    Bharat Petroleum Corporation share price

    350.85
    03:57 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    1.65 (0.47%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    285.65
    03:49 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -3.15 (-1.09%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    HDFC Asset Management Company share price

    4,813.30
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    264.65 (5.82%)

    Page Industries share price

    46,699.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    409.95 (0.89%)

    Dixon Technologies (India) share price

    15,294.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -107.7 (-0.7%)

    HCL Technologies share price

    1,856.00
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -14.05 (-0.75%)
    More from 52 Week High

    KEI Industries share price

    4,381.40
    03:52 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -305.5 (-6.52%)

    Oil India share price

    526.95
    03:56 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -32.35 (-5.78%)

    Cochin Shipyard share price

    1,588.50
    03:59 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -83.5 (-4.99%)

    ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India share price

    14,898.50
    03:29 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    -772.05 (-4.93%)
    More from Top Losers

    UTI Asset Management Company share price

    1,326.20
    03:52 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    93.5 (7.58%)

    Railtel Corporation Of India share price

    438.75
    03:50 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    30.65 (7.51%)

    Amber Enterprises India share price

    5,482.90
    03:54 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    318.95 (6.18%)

    Nuvama Wealth Management share price

    7,327.40
    03:51 PM | 16 OCT 2024
    425.8 (6.17%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      77,405.00-220.00
      Chennai
      77,411.00-220.00
      Delhi
      77,563.00-220.00
      Kolkata
      77,415.00-220.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.