Diwali 2024: From Dhanteras to Bhai Dooj, here is 5-day puja muhurat for festival of lights

Diwali, the festival of lights, is around the corner. It is one of the major festivals of Hindus, celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country. People decorate their houses with different kinds of lights. Diwali is five-day festivity period which begins on Dhanteras and ends on Bhaiya Dooj. Dhanteras is considered a propitious day to buy and bring in new metal items, especially metals like gold and silver.

During five five-day festivity, various rituals are followed and with Goddess Lakshmi, several other Gods and Goddesses are worshipped. The new moon day, which is known as Amavasya, is the most significant day of the five days of Diwali festivities and is known as Lakshmi Puja, Lakshmi-Ganesh Puja, and Diwali Puja.

Here's a list of the five days of Diwali: October 29 (Tuesday): Dhanteras or Dhan Trayodashi/ Yama Deepam According to Drik Panchang, the Dhanteras puja muhurat will begin at 6:31 pm and end at 8:13 pm on October 29. The muhurat will last for 1 hour 41 minutes. People worship Lord Kubera and Goddess Lakshmi and buy something new on this day.

October 31 (Thursday): Narak Chaturdashi, also known as Choti Diwali Naraka Chaturdasi, the second day, also known as Chhoti Diwali, will be celebrated on October 31. According to Hindu mythology, Narak Chaturdashi is celebrated to honour Lord Krishna's triumph against the demonic Narakasura.

According to Drik Panchang the Abhyang Snan Muhurat will begin at 5:20 AM and will end at 6:32 AM. The muhurat will last for 1 hour 13 minutes. The Chaturdashi Tithi will begin at 01:15 PM on October 30, 2024 and Chaturdashi Tithi will end on 03:52 PM on October 31, 2024.

Also Read | Diwali 2024 Stock Picks: Top 10 stocks to buy for Samvat 2081 by HDFC Securities

November 1(Friday): Diwali/Lakshmi Puja According to Drik Panchang, the Lakshmi Puja muhurat on Diwali will start from 5:36 PM to 6:16 PM. The muhurat will last for 41 minutes. The main festive day is Diwali, when people perform Lakshmi Pujan. The main celebration of Diwali takes place on this day.

November 2 (Saturday): Govardhan Puja/Annakut The Govardhan Puja muhurat is from 06:34 AM till 08:46 AM. The muhurat will last for 2 hour 12 minutes. Govardhan Puja is celebrated a day after Diwali and people worship Lord Krishna on this day. People believe that Lord Krishna saved the residents of Mathura from Lord Indra by lifting a mountain named 'Govardhan'.