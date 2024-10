Diwali 2024: Indian Railway launches 278 special trains for the festive season; check routes and other details

Indian Railways announced the launch of 278 special trains for Diwali 2024 to address the travel demand in the country during festive seasons, according to the Central Railway's social media post on platform X on Saturday, October 5.

“We are excited to announce 278 Special Trains for Diwali & Chhath Festivals apart from regular trains to make your travel seamless and enjoyable,” said the Central Railway in an official post on Saturday. “Celebrate this Festive Season with Your Family!” said the post.

To check the details about timings and halts of these trains, customers can make an enquiry at enquiry.indianrail.gov.in, or the NTES App, according to the post.

Here are the details of the special trains: Indian Railways announced a total of 74 special trains for this year's festive season. The central railway disclosed the train number, destination information, frequency days, and period for the availability of some trains.

1. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Agartala (AGTL): Train number 01065 will travel every Thursday from October 31 to November 7, 2024.

2. Agartala (AGTL) to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT): Train number 01066 will travel every Sunday from November 3 to November 10, 2024.

The up-and-down trains will halt in Dadar, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusawal, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyay Jn., Patliputra, Barauni, Katihar, Barsoi, Kishanganj, Aluabari, New Jalpaiguri, New Cooch Behar, Kokrajhar, New Bongaigaon, Rangiya, Kamakhya, Guwahati, Chaparmukh, Hajipur, Patharkhola S, New Haflong, Badarpur, New KarimganjandDharmanagar, according to the post on platform X.

3. Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) to Nagpur (NGP): Train number 02139 will travel every Thursday from October 31 to November 7, 2024.

4. Nagpur (NGP) to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT): Train number 02140 will travel every Friday from November 1 to November 8, 2024.

The up-and-down trains will halt in Thane, Kalyan Igatpuri, Manmad, Bhusawal, Malkapur, Shegaon, Akola, Murtizapur, Badnera, Dhamangaon, and Wardha, as per the announcement.

5. Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) to Gorakhpur (GKP): Train number 01123 will travel every Friday and Sunday on October 25, October 27, November 1, and November 3, 2024.

6. Gorakhpur (GKP) to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT): Train number 01124 will travel every Saturday and Monday on October 26, October 28, November 2, and November 4, 2024.

The trains will halt at Thane, Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda and Basti.

7. Nagpur (NGP) to Samastipur (SPJ): Train number 01207 will travel every Wednesday from October 30 to November 13, 2024.

8. Samastipur (SPJ) to Nagpur (NGP): Train number 01208 will travel every Thursday from October 31 to November 14, 2024.

The trains will halt at Betul, Itarsi, Bhopal, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Kanpur Central, Aishbagh, Gonda, Basti, Gorakhpur, Chhapra, Hajipur and Muzaffarpur.

9. Pune (PUNE) to Hazrat Nizamuddin (NZM): Train number 01491 will travel every Friday from October 25 to November 1, 2024.

10. Hazrat Nizamuddin (NZM) to Pune (PUNE): Train number 01492 will travel every Saturday from October 26 to November 2, 2024.

The trains will halt at Lonavala, Kalyan, Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara, Ratlam, Bhawani Mandi, Kata, Sawai Madhopur and Mathura Jn.

11. Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) to Santragachi (SRC): Train number 01107 will travel every Tuesday from October 29 to November 5, 2024.

12. Santragachi (SRC) to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT): Train number 01108 will travel every Thursday from October 31 to November 7, 2024.

The trains will halt at Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Akola, Badnera, Nagpur, Gondia, Durg, Raipur, Bilaspur, Jharsuguda, Rourkela, Chakaradharpur, Tatanagar and Kharagpur.

13. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Asansol (ASN): Train number 01145 will travel every Monday from October 21 to November 11, 2024.

14. Asansol (ASN) to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT): Train number 01146 will travel every Wednesday from October 23 to November 13, 2024.

The trains will halt at Dadar, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, Sasaram, Deoria Sadar, Gaya, Koderma, NSC Bose J Gomo, Dhanbad and Kulti.

15. Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) to Samastipur (SPJ): Train number 01043 will travel every Thursday from October 31 to November 7, 2024.

16. Samastipur (SPJ) to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT): Train number 01044 will travel every Friday from October 1 to November 8, 2024.

The trains will halt at Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar, Ara, Danapur, Fatliputra, Hajipur and Muzaffarpur.

17. Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) to Prayagraj (PRYJ): Train number 01045 will travel every Tuesday from October 29 to November 5, 2024.

18. Prayagraj (PRYJ) to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT): Train number 01046 will travel every Wednesday from October 30 to November 6, 2024.

The trains will halt at Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Satna, Manikpur and Shankargarh.

19. Pune (PUNE) to Danapur (DNR): Train number 01205 will travel daily from October 25 to November 7, 2024.

20. Danapur (DNR) to Pune (PUNE): Train number 01206 will travel every Saturday from October 27 to November 9, 2024.

The trains will halt at Daund Chord Line, Ahmadnagar, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar and Ara.

21. Pune (PUNE) to Gorakhpur (GKP): Train number 01415 will travel daily from October 22 to November 11, 2024.

22. Gorakhpur (GKP) to Pune (PUNE): Train number 01416 will travel daily from October 23 to November 12, 2024.

The trains will halt at Daund Chord Line, Ahmadnagar, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda and Basti.

23. Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) to Gorakhpur (GKP): Train number 01079 will travel daily from October 22 to November 11, 2024.

24. Gorakhpur (GKP) to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT): Train number 01080 will travel daily from October 24 to November 13, 2024.

The trains will halt at Dadar, Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Manmad, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Bhopal, Bina, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Orai, Kanpur Central, Lucknow, Gonda, Basti and Khalilubad.

25. Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) to Danapur (DNR): Train number 01143 will travel daily from October 22 to November 11, 2024.

26. Danapur (DNR) to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT): Train number 01144 will travel daily from October 23 to November 12, 2024.

The trains will halt at Thane, Kalyan, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Jabalpur, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki, Pt. Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Jn, Buxar and Ara.

27. Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) to Banaras (BSBS): Train number 01053 will travel every Wednesday from October 30 to November 6, 2024.

28. Banaras (BSBS) to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT): Train number 01054 will travel every Thursday from October 31 to November 7, 2024.

The trains will stop at Kalyan, Igatpuri, Nashik Road, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Pipariya, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Prayagraj Chheoki and Varanasi.

29. Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) to Danapur (DNR): Train number 01009 will travel every Monday and Saturday from October 26, October 28, November 2, and November 4.

30. Danapur (DNR) to Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT): Train number 01010 will travel every Tuesday and Sunday from October 27, October 29, November 3, and November 5.