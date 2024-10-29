Diwali 2024: Indian Railways announces over 200 trains for festive season | Details inside

Diwali 2024: Increased passenger rush for Diwali and upcoming Chhath Puja has prompted the Indian Railways to announce over 200 special trains.

Livemint
Published29 Oct 2024, 08:48 AM IST
Diwali 2024: Indian Railways announces over 200 trains for festive season | Details inside
Diwali 2024: Indian Railways announces over 200 trains for festive season | Details inside

Diwali 2024: As the festivities across India begin with Dhanteras today, the Indian Railways has announced over 200 special trains for the upcoming Diwali and Chhath Puja festive season. The trains will begin operating from today, October 29.

All the trains would be connecting major junctions across states such as Anand Vihar terminal in Delhi, Varanasi junction in Uttar Pradesh, Pune junction, among others. In addition, around 20 ‘Festival Special Trains’ would also be running today, announced the Railways Board.

An addition to the existing trains, the special trains have been introduced with several extra coaches to meet the increased passenger rush during the festive time, said the Indian Railways.

Also Read | Good news travellers: Railways to run 7,000 special trains for Chhath, Diwali

Platform ticket sales closed till Nov 8

The Western Railways is running 200 trains for the festive season. Of these, around 40 trains are managed by the Mumbai Division of WR, from which 22 are headed to destinations in Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, West Bengal, and Odisha, stated a press release by the department.

Following the stampede at Bandra, additional staff have also been deployed at the terminus, and other stations such as Surat, Udhna, Vadodara, and Ahmedabad, to tackle the huge rush.

Also Read | Central Railways announces special trains for Diwali, Chhath Puja 2024

In addition, Western Railway has temporarily restricted platform ticket sales at major stations in the Mumbai Division until November 8, 2024. These stations include Mumbai Central, Dadar, Bandra Terminus, Borivali, Vasai Road, Vapi, Valsad, Udhna, and Surat, to help control crowding and ensure smooth movement within the station premises.

Eastern Railways increases trains to 50 from 33

Eastern Railway Chief Public Relation Officer Kaushik Mitra announced that the Eastern Railway is operating 50 special trains and providing 400 additional services during Diwali and Chhath Puja, reported PTI.

Also Read | Mysuru-Darbhanga Express accident: Railways issues emergency helpline numbers

In 2023, the number of special trains was 33, which has been increased to 50 this year, added Mitra.

Catch latest updates here

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:29 Oct 2024, 08:48 AM IST
Business NewsNewsIndiaDiwali 2024: Indian Railways announces over 200 trains for festive season | Details inside

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    143.20
    10:01 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -3.9 (-2.65%)

    Federal Bank share price

    197.75
    10:01 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    13.05 (7.07%)

    Bandhan Bank share price

    180.15
    10:01 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -4.85 (-2.62%)

    Tata Steel share price

    148.00
    10:01 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -1.45 (-0.97%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Piramal Pharma share price

    259.85
    09:50 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    13.45 (5.46%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Sapphire Foods India share price

    317.10
    09:49 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -28.6 (-8.27%)

    Ksb share price

    785.00
    09:47 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -46.9 (-5.64%)

    KPIT Technologies share price

    1,321.50
    09:50 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -62.3 (-4.5%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    141.50
    09:50 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    -5.6 (-3.81%)
    More from Top Losers

    Gillette India share price

    9,319.00
    09:50 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    766.1 (8.96%)

    Syrma SGS Technology share price

    469.20
    09:50 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    37.55 (8.7%)

    Federal Bank share price

    197.05
    09:50 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    12.35 (6.69%)

    Sumitomo Chemical India share price

    544.00
    09:50 AM | 29 OCT 2024
    29.7 (5.77%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      80,295.000.00
      Chennai
      80,301.000.00
      Delhi
      80,453.000.00
      Kolkata
      80,305.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.75/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.