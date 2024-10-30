Explore
Diwali 2024 LIVE Updates: India gears for festival of lights; check shubh muhurat, Lakshmi puja time here
LIVE UPDATES

Diwali 2024 LIVE Updates: India gears for festival of lights; check shubh muhurat, Lakshmi puja time here

1 min read . Updated: 30 Oct 2024, 10:29 PM IST
Written By Fareha Naaz

Diwali 2024 LIVE Updates: Diwali, the festival of lights will be celebrated across India with great fervour and enthusiasm on October 31. Track all news related to the festival of lights here.

Diwali 2024 LIVE Updates: India prepares for festival of lights. (pexel)Premium
Diwali 2024 LIVE Updates: India prepares for festival of lights. (pexel)

Diwali 2024: The festival of lights, also known as Deepavali, marks the victory of good over evil, light over darkness, and happiness over despair. It is a major Hindu festival celebrated every year on the Amavasya Tithi of the Kartik month to mark Lord Ram's return to Ayodhya. 

According to Hindu mythology, Lord Ram along with Mata Sita and Lakshman returned to Ayodhya on this day after completing 14 years in exile. The people of Ayodhya lit thousands of diyas to celebrate the occasion. Hence, the tradition continues to this day.

According to Ayodhya Ram temple chief priest Acharya Satyendra Maharaj, Badi Diwali will be celebrated on October 31. On Deepawali, devotees worship Maa Lakshmi, Lord Ganesh and Lord Kuber and seek their blessings. Drik Panchang also confirmed Diwali date and gave the shubh muhurat timings given below:

Lakshmi Puja Muhurat - 6:52 pm to 8:41 pm, October 31

Pradosh Kaal - 6:10 pm to 8:52 pm

Vrishabha Kaal - 6:52 pm to 8:41 pm

Amavasya Tithi Begins - 6:22 am on October 31

Amavasya Tithi Ends - 8:46 am on October 31

Stay tuned for Diwali related updates

30 Oct 2024, 10:29:21 PM IST

Diwali 2024 LIVE Updates: Diwali fever lights up markets in Bhubaneswar

Diwali 2024 LIVE Updates: Markets aglow in Odisha's capital as people step out with fervour and enthusiasm for the festival.

30 Oct 2024, 10:16:06 PM IST

Diwali 2024 LIVE Updates: Diwali celebrations in Goa with effigies | Watch

Diwali 2024 LIVE Updates: In Goa, people celebrate Diwali by building huge effigies of Narkasur, which symbolisesvictory of good over evil. The footage is from Panaji.

30 Oct 2024, 10:10:19 PM IST

Diwali 2024 LIVE Updates: Delhi Metro last train to run earlier than schedule

Diwali 2024 LIVE Updates: Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced changes in last train service timings. The last train will run at 10:00 pm on the day of Diwali, October 31. Instead of the usual schedule, which is 11:00 pm, the last train will run an hour earlier from terminal stations of all Lines including Airport Express Line. Meanwhile, regular service will continue throughout the day.

