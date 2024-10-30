LIVE UPDATES

Diwali 2024 LIVE Updates: India gears for festival of lights; check shubh muhurat, Lakshmi puja time here

1 min read . Updated: 30 Oct 2024, 10:29 PM IST

Diwali 2024 LIVE Updates: Diwali, the festival of lights will be celebrated across India with great fervour and enthusiasm on October 31. Track all news related to the festival of lights here.