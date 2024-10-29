Diwali 2024: Here’s how you can get your free LPG cylinder this festive season; check eligibility, process here

With Diwali just around the corner, the government has introduced a special scheme providing free LPG cylinders to beneficiaries of the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana (PMUY).

Several states, including Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh, are participating in this initiative to assist eligible households during the festive season.

The initiative aims to alleviate the financial burden for families celebrating Diwali by providing free gas cylinders for cooking. States like Uttar Pradesh, which have previously offered gas giveaways during Holi and Diwali, are committed to extending this benefit to nearly 1.84 lakh households this season.

Eligibility criteria for free cylinders To qualify:

You must have an active connection under the Pradhan Mantri Ujjwala Yojana.

Your Aadhaar must be linked and verified with your LPG connection.

The e-KYC process must be completed through your gas agency.

If you haven’t completed the e-KYC, visit your gas agency promptly to ensure you don’t miss out on this benefit.

How to avail scheme? Eligible customers must follow these steps to benefit from the scheme:

Pay the Full Price: Customers need to purchase the LPG cylinder by paying the full price upfront.

Refund Process: After the payment is made, the amount will be refunded to the consumer's bank account within three to four days.