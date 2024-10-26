Diwali 2024: October 31 or November 1? Know exact date, puja timings, significance of Deepavali

Diwali 2024: Is Deepavali on October 31 or November 1? Well, we are here to clear your confusion and assist you in knowing the exact date and puja timings of Diwali.

Published26 Oct 2024, 07:07 PM IST
Diwali 2024: The Amavasya Tithi ends at 6:16 pm on November 1, 2024.
Diwali 2024: The Amavasya Tithi ends at 6:16 pm on November 1, 2024.(HT_PRINT)

The festive season is here, and the fervour is high across the country as people gear up to celebrate the auspicious occasion of Diwali. Many are busy shopping and decorating their houses with rangolis and ferry lights, still wondering when Diwali is exactly. Is Deepavali on October 31 or November 1? Well, we are here to clear your confusion and assist you in knowing the exact date and puja timings of Diwali.

This year, Diwali will be celebrated on October 31, Thursday, as the Amavasya moon will be visible that evening. However, in some cities, Diwali celebrations will take place on November 1, 2024.

According to the Panchang, the Amavasya Tithi ends at 6:16 pm on November 1, 2024, but since Laxmi Puja is traditionally performed after sunset when the moon is visible, October 31, 2024, is considered the ideal day to celebrate Diwali, Jagran Josh reported.

Chhoti Diwali, or Naraka Chaturdashi, will then be celebrated on October 30. A day later, on October 31, India will celebrate Diwali with Lakshmi pujan. Govardhan puja will be observed on November 1.

Diwali will be followed by Govardhan puja and Bhaidooj festivities. Dhanteras will be celebrated on October 29 (Tuesday).

Diwali puja timings, as per Hindustan Times:

> Diwali 2024: October 31

> Lakshmi Puja Muhurta - From 06:52 PM 08:41 PM

> Duration - 01 hour 50 minutes

> Pradosh period -From 06:10 P.M. 08:52 PM

> Taurus period -From 06:52 PM 08:41 PM

> Amavasya Date Start -October 31, 2024 at 06:22 AM

> Amavasya date ends -November 01, 2024 at 08:46 AM

Diwali 2024: Lakshmi Puja city-wise muhurat

As per Drik Panchang, here are the city-wise puja timings for Lakshmi Puja.

New Delhi: 5:36 pm to 6:16 pm

Gurugram: 5:37 pm to 6:16 pm

Noida: 5:35 pm to 6:16 pm

Mumbai: 6:57 pm to 8:36 pm

Chandigarh: 5:35 pm to 6:16 pm

Pune: 6:54 pm to 8:33 pm

Chennai: 5:42 pm to 6:16 pm

Jaipur: 5:44 pm to 6:16 pm

Hyderabad: 5:44 pm to 6:16 pm

Kolkata: 5:45 pm to 6:16 pm

Bengaluru: 6:47 pm to 8:21 pm

Ahmedabad: 6:52 pm to 8:35 pm

Diwali 2024: Significance

Diwali, the Festival of Lights, is observed every year to celebrate the victory of good over evil and Lord Ram, Mata Sita and Lakshman's return to Ayodhya after completing their 14-year exile and defeating Ravana.

On this day, people celebrate by decorating their homes, wearing new clothes, exchanging gifts with loved ones, eating delicious sweets, and making rangoli. Hindu devotees also worship Maa Lakshmi and Lord Ganesha.

First Published:26 Oct 2024, 07:07 PM IST
